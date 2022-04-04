Letter: Adopting an elderly person can change a life for good

In her March 23 column, “ Hidden in plain sight are elderly with no one to visit or help with food ” (March 23), Janet Y. Jackson made a very good suggestion to “adopt” an elderly person.

When I was in high school, my dad suggested I ask our parish priest for names of “shut ins” to visit. Since then, I have had multiple old friends, most recently in nursing homes. Of course, the relationships are short since they are older, but my friends are always so grateful for our time together, for the little things I bring them and for the outings I can take them on.