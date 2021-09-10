Letter: Adoption is best option for women seeking abortions

Regarding “Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits” (Sept. 4): Since the U.S. Supreme Court did not block the Texas abortion law, many abortion providers are frightened. If abortion providers say people will be hurt by this law, why are they not concerned about the baby in the womb who will suffer death? If a pregnant woman doesn’t want her baby, she should put it up for adoption instead of killing it.
If any abortion provider has trouble sleeping at night, I believe it’s because someday they will have to face the creator of this life and try to explain why they destroyed it.
Deacon Richard Schellhase • St. Louis