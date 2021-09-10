 Skip to main content
Letter: Adoption is best option for women seeking abortions
National Adoption Day

Aaron Wade Faires, 2, peeks out from between the legs of his future father, Edward Faires, during adoption proceedings during a National Adoption Day event in 420th District Court on Friday, Nov. 2, 2012, in Nacogdoches, Texas. (AP Photo/The Daily Sentinel, Andrew D. Brosig) MANDATORY CREDIT

 Andrew D. Brosig

Regarding “Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits” (Sept. 4): Since the U.S. Supreme Court did not block the Texas abortion law, many abortion providers are frightened. If abortion providers say people will be hurt by this law, why are they not concerned about the baby in the womb who will suffer death? If a pregnant woman doesn’t want her baby, she should put it up for adoption instead of killing it.

If any abortion provider has trouble sleeping at night, I believe it’s because someday they will have to face the creator of this life and try to explain why they destroyed it.

Deacon Richard Schellhase • St. Louis

