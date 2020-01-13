Letter: Adversaries rejoice as Trump destroys US from within

President Donald Trump’s recent military attack killing a top Iranian general has created a highly volatile situation in the Middle East and in the world.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un must be ecstatic. Because of Trump’s policies, foreign and domestic, his total lack of knowledge and interest in the working of our Constitution and the function and responsibilities of the government, they are watching an American president implode and destroy America from within.
Bob McKay • Crestwood