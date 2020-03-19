Letter: Advice on how to fight the coronavirus and other bugs

One of the most effective and proven ways to reduce the spread of germs is through frequent hand washing.

The CDC recommends hand washing: Before, during and after preparing food; before eating food; before and after caring for someone who is sick; before and after treating a cut or wound; after using the toilet; after changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet; after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; after touching an animal, animal feed or animal waste; after handling pet food or pet treats; or after touching garbage.

During cold and flu season, it's a good preventive measure to wash hands more often.

Photo: 123rf.com