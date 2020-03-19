Letter: Advice on how to fight the coronavirus and other bugs
0 comments

Letter: Advice on how to fight the coronavirus and other bugs

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months

School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding. We live in a new coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offer good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don't touch your face. But, there's more.

Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20% of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It's because they have effective immune systems able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries.

Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same:

• Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens.

• Refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products, and sugar-laden foods.

• Maintain daily exercise of 30-60 minutes.

• Minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep.

Did I mention that this advice works great for other nasty bugs as well?

Shem Pinter • St. Louis

Wash your hands frequently

One of the most effective and proven ways to reduce the spread of germs is through frequent hand washing. 

The CDC recommends hand washing: Before, during and after preparing food; before eating food; before and after caring for someone who is sick; before and after treating a cut or wound; after using the toilet; after changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet; after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; after touching an animal, animal feed or animal waste; after handling pet food or pet treats; or after touching garbage.

During cold and flu season, it's a good preventive measure to wash hands more often. 

Photo: 123rf.com
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports