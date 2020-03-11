Letter: Advice on how to talk to kids about coronavirus

I’m a therapist who treats anxiety, and this is what I’m telling my patients and their families about the coronavirus: You, just like your children, have a right to feel scared, given all of the information, both fact and fiction, that is being pushed through various platforms.
Your children will learn how to cope from you. They will look to you to understand and manage their fears. It is your responsibility to help them better understand the information. Remember, children’s level of understanding is based on their age, past experience with fear and current life challenges.
When your child feels able to express big emotions, like fear, a greater depth of trust is established. Depending on the age, their fears and/or questions may seem silly. The proper response might be: Wow, that sounds scary for you, or I’m sorry to hear you have been worrying so much about this.
Statements such as ”Don’t worry,” or “I’ll do the worrying for you,” might cause children to feel as if their worry is not important to you.
This is a great opportunity to talk about this virus and help them with an appropriate and accurate narrative. Ask questions about what the child might have heard or read about this virus. If you, as a parent are not worried, it's OK to state it that way. It's also OK for the child to be worried, and tell the parents about their concerns so they can talk about them.
Use this opportunity to teach them about prevention and planning.
Rebecca Dougherty-Froelke • Oakville