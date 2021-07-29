 Skip to main content
Letter: Advocates of mask mandates are hysterical and smug
County executive says mask mandate still in effect

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page leaves a news conference after declaring that a mask mandate still is in effect on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the county administrative building in Clayton. Late Tuesday the county council rescinded Page's mandate by a 5-2 vote. (Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com)

Regarding “St. Louis, St. Louis County to reinstate mask mandate” (July 24): Who are mask mandates for? Not the vaccinated, because deaths are now overwhelmingly occurring among the unvaccinated. Are they vaccinated but scared? They may wear a mask of their own accord without a mandate. At this point, those who have not received the vaccine have made that choice freely.

Perhaps this mask mandate is to assuage the consciences of the responsible citizens who will sacrifice to save even the ignorant anti-vaxxers. Are these the same people who suggested we should refuse medical care to the unvaccinated? Or that their government benefits like Social Security should be withheld until they comply?

Whatever the reason, I am certainly not looking forward to the return of the mask hysteria, as if wearing a mask functions like a kind of confession absolving the wearers of any wrongdoing.

Caleb Bucshon • University City

