Letter: Advocates of mask mandates are hysterical and smug

Regarding “St. Louis, St. Louis County to reinstate mask mandate” (July 24): Who are mask mandates for? Not the vaccinated, because deaths are now overwhelmingly occurring among the unvaccinated. Are they vaccinated but scared? They may wear a mask of their own accord without a mandate. At this point, those who have not received the vaccine have made that choice freely.

Perhaps this mask mandate is to assuage the consciences of the responsible citizens who will sacrifice to save even the ignorant anti-vaxxers. Are these the same people who suggested we should refuse medical care to the unvaccinated? Or that their government benefits like Social Security should be withheld until they comply?

Whatever the reason, I am certainly not looking forward to the return of the mask hysteria, as if wearing a mask functions like a kind of confession absolving the wearers of any wrongdoing.

Caleb Bucshon • University City