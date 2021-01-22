Letter: Aerial surveillance program is intrusive and ineffective

Regarding the editorial “Yes to aerial surveillance experiment” (Jan. 18): The Post-Dispatch Editorial Board supports continuous aerial surveillance of St. Louis. But when we look at the tools offered by Persistent Surveillance Systems, it is neither desirable nor proven effective.

This program captures low-resolution, pixelated data on St. Louis streets. We need to ensure that the company trusted with this data is indeed a trustworthy partner. Persistent Surveillance Systems has proven it is not.

Persistent Surveillance Systems tried secret surveillance in Baltimore. It did the same thing in Compton, California, but its services were rejected. In the program’s second foray into Baltimore, the police department threatened it with cancellation after confidential data leaked.

Persistent Surveillance Systems has repeatedly cut corners; St. Louis should not. The mayor of Baltimore does not want the program extended. St. Louis’ police chief, John W. Hayden, has not expressed support for implementing it here.