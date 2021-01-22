 Skip to main content
Letter: Aerial surveillance program is intrusive and ineffective
US-NEWS-BALTIMORE-SUVEILLANCE-PLANE-BZ

Eric Melancon, chief of staff for the Baltimore Police Department, left, and Ross McNutt, founder of the Persistent Surveillance Systems, look over the plane before it started flying over Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS)

 Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun

Regarding the editorial “Yes to aerial surveillance experiment” (Jan. 18): The Post-Dispatch Editorial Board supports continuous aerial surveillance of St. Louis. But when we look at the tools offered by Persistent Surveillance Systems, it is neither desirable nor proven effective.

This program captures low-resolution, pixelated data on St. Louis streets. We need to ensure that the company trusted with this data is indeed a trustworthy partner. Persistent Surveillance Systems has proven it is not.

Persistent Surveillance Systems tried secret surveillance in Baltimore. It did the same thing in Compton, California, but its services were rejected. In the program’s second foray into Baltimore, the police department threatened it with cancellation after confidential data leaked.

Persistent Surveillance Systems has repeatedly cut corners; St. Louis should not. The mayor of Baltimore does not want the program extended. St. Louis’ police chief, John W. Hayden, has not expressed support for implementing it here.

We all want solutions to crime. Rather than spying on each other, we should look instead at solving crime’s root causes.

John Chasnoff • University City

