Letter: Affected communities best understand what they need

Regarding "Prosecutors Bell, Gardner also shut out of ‘regional public safety project,’ memos show" (Nov. 7): Certainly the corporate community has a vested interest in making St. Louis a safer place to live for all. However, an effort like the Regional Public Safety Project does not have a chance to be effective when developed secretly, without participation from the majority Black-targeted communities, and without providing for the basic needs of the citizens. Poverty, segregated and substandard housing, inadequate education, lack of health clinics and healthy food, lack of public transportation for access to jobs, criminalization of drugs, and structural racism in all of its forms all contribute to a disenfranchised population and a concentration of crime.

Groups like Forward Through Ferguson are building their vision on the Ferguson report and new data that supports it. Why not involve them? It does not seem possible, in my opinion, that adding police from overlapping districts will have any lasting effect other than putting a lot of Black men in jail. Due to the secrecy surrounding the project, there is no way to know if this is part of a more holistic approach to the above mentioned problems.