Letter: Affordable Care Act has protected vulnerable citizens

It’s heartening to see a national groundswell of support for equitable health care practices. Historically, people with mental health and substance use disorders have been charged exorbitant costs for treatment with no insurance regulation. Thankfully, under provisions in the Affordable Care Act, individuals with these disorders were guaranteed treatment parity — requiring insurance companies to charge comparable prices for treatment. However, under the current administration, the Affordable Care Act is facing attacks on a national level.
Regulations provided in the health care act not only protected more vulnerable populations but put more financial onus on private insurance companies. After implementation of the act, Medicaid saved an average of $167 per patient with mental health and substance abuse disorders, with private insurance companies covering an average of $301 per patient. While fiscal conservatives might argue that the Affordable Care Act puts financial strain on public services, the exact opposite is true.
After the health care act, 32.1 million Americans gained access to coverage. Mental health and substance abuse treatment is now classified as an “essential health benefit,” finally requiring insurance organizations to provide basic coverage. Now, people with these disorders are more likely to report having access to and receiving treatment for their health needs.
While the Affordable Care Act has taken vital steps toward achieving parity, it must be expanded to truly achieve equity. More treatment providers must be enrolled as in-network practitioners; 60% of mental health care practitioners are out of network, leading to drastically inflated co-pays. Individuals with mental health and substance use disorders are still more likely to report significant challenges in getting and retaining adequate treatment, with cost being the lead prohibitive factor. Why do we allow our health care system to fail citizens more prone to vulnerability?
Quality health care should be a human right. Everyone deserves access to lifesaving treatments. We must address systemic failure in our health care system — lives depend on it.
Catherine Hensley • St. Louis