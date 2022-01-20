 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Afghan Adjustment Act would welcome new immigrants

St. Louis civic and faith leaders announce Afghan Resettlement Initiative

"Throughout our history, immigrants have been vital to the success of America, and to St. Louis," said Arch Grants founder Jerry Schlichter on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2022, during a press conference at the International Institute of St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan
Regarding “New program hopes to draw more Afghan refugees to St. Louis” (Jan. 13): I applaud the efforts of local community groups and businesses such as the International Institute and Schnucks Markets for initiating a program to ease the transition of the hundreds of Afghan refugees who will be making St. Louis their home. Government action, however, is also required.

In the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the rapid influx of refugees resulted in Afghans being admitted under a program known as “humanitarian parole,” which is a temporary fix allowing only the possibility of work permits for two years. While Afghans can apply for asylum, that process is backlogged and can take years to pursue. A solution, which lies in the hands of Congress, is passage of an Afghan Adjustment Act, which would provide permanent legal status for Afghan refugees. This type of legislation has been enacted in the past on behalf of Cubans fleeing Fidel Castro’s regime and those departing South Vietnam upon its fall.

Legal status made it possible for these refugees to find work, establish roots, and become part of their new American communities. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Reps. Ann Wagner and Cori Bush should support an Afghan Adjustment Act to make it easier for these refugees, many of whom assisted our military in Afghanistan, to establish a life in this country.

Greg Campbell • Creve Coeur

