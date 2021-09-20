Letter: Afghan refugees get different treatment from Hispanics

Regarding “GOP Senate candidate: US should not accept Afghan refugees” (Sept. 17): It is amazing to me how differently the refugees from Afghanistan and refugees from Central America have been viewed and have been treated. Both are coming from violence-torn countries, where they are in fear of being killed at most any time. Both from countries with no prospects for living what we would consider a normal life. Yet, the Afghans [who risked their lives supporting the American mission] are being welcomed, and the process of vetting them is being expedited. Both groups are coming from the same set of circumstances. Why the difference?