Letter: Afghan refugees get different treatment from Hispanics

Regarding “GOP Senate candidate: US should not accept Afghan refugees” (Sept. 17): It is amazing to me how differently the refugees from Afghanistan and refugees from Central America have been viewed and have been treated. Both are coming from violence-torn countries, where they are in fear of being killed at most any time. Both from countries with no prospects for living what we would consider a normal life. Yet, the Afghans [who risked their lives supporting the American mission] are being welcomed, and the process of vetting them is being expedited. Both groups are coming from the same set of circumstances. Why the difference?
Interestingly, Donald Trump’s supporters want to make sure everyone is vetted, that there are no terrorists among these groups. How valid do you really think these background checks are? We can’t even do a valid background check on someone in this country, let alone in a foreign country like Afghanistan or Honduras or El Salvador.
I think both groups should be treated equally. Both should have the entry process expedited, given a green card and allowed in the country. Immigrants have shown to be good for American business. This should be no different. After all, that’s what we’re all about, business, right?