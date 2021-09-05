Letter: Afghan war was as old as many of military casualties

Regarding “The Latest: Milley praises those who served in Afghanistan” (Aug. 31): In October of 2001, America went to war with Afghanistan. At the time, a little boy named Johnny was 4 years old. Nicole, a baby girl, was only 2. Darin was the oldest at 11. Hunter was 1; Maxton was one as was Ryan. Daegan was 2, Humberto was 1, and David, Jared, Rylee, Dylan, and Kareem were all newborn baby boys.

During the 20 years that followed, all 13 of them died in a war that started before most of them could even walk — victims of an Islamic State-inspired suicide attack in Afghanistan.

Five of them weren’t even old enough to buy and drink alcohol legally in the United States, yet bars and restaurants all over the country are setting out 13 beers for them to enjoy, honoring them for their genuine courage and dedication to our country.

The problem is, they can’t drink it. They are dead. Seats have been reserved for them at multiple baseball stadiums, but they can’t sit there, because they are dead. Some are flying their flags at half mast, but they can’t see it, because they are dead.