Letter: Afghan women would have fought harder against Taliban

Regarding “Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses” (Aug. 16): Perhaps where the U.S. military and the Afghan army went wrong is not having allowed more Afghan women to join the military in combat rolls. I guarantee that Afghan women would have fought hard when confronted by the Taliban.
Greg Parent • St. Louis
