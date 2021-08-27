 Skip to main content
Letter: Afghan women would have fought harder against Taliban
Letter: Afghan women would have fought harder against Taliban

US envoy to warn Taliban not to bet on Afghan takeover

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in Kunduz city, northern Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. The militants have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan in recent weeks, turning their guns on provincial capitals after taking district after district and large swaths of land in the mostly rural countryside. (AP Photo/Abdullah Sahil)

 Abdullah Sahil

 

Regarding “Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses” (Aug. 16): Perhaps where the U.S. military and the Afghan army went wrong is not having allowed more Afghan women to join the military in combat rolls. I guarantee that Afghan women would have fought hard when confronted by the Taliban.

Greg Parent • St. Louis

