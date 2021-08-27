Letter: Afghans shouldn’t come if St. Louisans are seeking jobs

Regarding “‘The wave is happening now’: More than 1,000 Afghan refugees could come to St. Louis” (Aug. 18): I agree that this is a feel-good story about helping the Afghan refugees along with the accurate comparison to our Bosnian community. However, one must ask: How is it that we “need” workers willing to accept economic opportunity (entrepreneurship and jobs) in St. Louis when we have plenty of blighted neighborhoods? This needs to be addressed first by Mayor Tishaura Jones, lawmakers and their economic advisers.