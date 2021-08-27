 Skip to main content
Letter: Afghans shouldn’t come if St. Louisans are seeking jobs
More Afghan refugees could settle in St. Louis

Regarding “‘The wave is happening now’: More than 1,000 Afghan refugees could come to St. Louis” (Aug. 18): I agree that this is a feel-good story about helping the Afghan refugees along with the accurate comparison to our Bosnian community. However, one must ask: How is it that we “need” workers willing to accept economic opportunity (entrepreneurship and jobs) in St. Louis when we have plenty of blighted neighborhoods? This needs to be addressed first by Mayor Tishaura Jones, lawmakers and their economic advisers.

I understand that we have generally low unemployment in the area. However, I would like to see a more granular look at unemployment and worker participation rates in city neighborhoods and north St. Louis County or wherever economic opportunity exists.

Jerry Bonacorsi • Edwardsville

