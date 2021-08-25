Letter: Afghans were bound to revert to their old tribal ways

Regarding “ Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent al-Qaida ” (Aug. 23): One would think that Afghanistan was the most important country in the world, with the pounding that the media, and of course the Republicans, have generated about the inevitable collapse of Afghanistan.

The Taliban are fanatics who are lost in time. The panic we are witnessing was inevitable when the reality of the Taliban takeover was realized. The panic could not be avoided, even with many more thousands of troops. Those who recognized the true murderous character of the Taliban wanted out, but it was too late. They should have opposed the Taliban many years ago. Due to the history and nature of Afghanistan, they were bound to fall back to their old ways. It is a country unable to modernize and unite the many tribes, some of which remain in the dark ages.