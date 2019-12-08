The Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls opened in St. Louis in 2015 as the first all-girls public school. This charter school says it dedicates itself to providing empowerment that students “often receive at all-girls private schools” with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math courses beginning with sixth and seventh-graders and adding grades to accommodate future growth.
Hawthorn focuses on enrolling African American students who are often displaced from St. Louis public schools because of issues such as racist and sexist dress codes, lack of support to pursue STEM courses, and sexual harassment and aggression from teachers and students alike. Educational displacement is being addressed with the recently passed federal law “Protecting Girls’ Access to Education in Vulnerable Settings Act.” Unfortunately, this law is meant to assist displaced girls in other parts of the world.
As much help as the Hawthorn school is to those girls, think of how many more would be helped if we redirected the funding in this policy toward improving our public school systems. Why can we not get the support we need for public schools? What will it take to get our school systems to stop oppressing and assaulting our girls, especially African American girls, and to provide them with the safe and enriching education they deserve?
Julia Osborne • St. Louis