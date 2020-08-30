 Skip to main content
Letter: After a crazy year, hopefully common sense will prevail
It’s almost September, and already we have so many events to remember: an impeachment, a pandemic, a stimulus package to ease the affects of the pandemic, a call for another stimulus package, a call for absentee voting, protests, looting and rioting without consequences. Kamala Harris, the daughter of a Jamaican and an Indian, made history as the Democratic nominee for vice president. We’ve witnessed the increased politicization of sports.

Wow, what a first eight months.

But remember when rioters were put in jail? Remember when the Pledge of Allegiance was respected, as well as our flag? Remember when going to the polls was celebrated as a privilege? Remember when presidential candidates debated?

Now, in my opinion, nothing happens to rioters and looters. Two Democratic caucuses, not part of the prime-time convention broadcast, omitted the words “under God” from the pledge. People cite the pandemic as an excuse for not going to the polls to vote even though they still go to supermarkets, restaurants or department stores.

This is one crazy year with a lot of politics being played on both sides and little being done for the American people. Hopefully, common sense will win out, the country will get back on track, and our politicians will gain some backbones.

Kenneth Schatz • Oakville

