Letter: After Bush meeting, youths have role-model opportunity

Bush holds student listening session at Sumner

Stephon Riggins, 17, a junior at Sumner High School, acknowledges the words of U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, as she makes mention of a sophomore student lost to gunfire over the weekend at the beginning of her listening session with students from seven area high schools held at Sumner on Monday, March 14, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

The concerns voice by students to Rep. Cori Bush made me stop and think about what they're dealing with ("St. Louis youths voice concerns about violence, racism to Cori Bush" March 16). I believe that things won't get better until we have strong families.

My hope is that these young adults will make smart choices. They can make a difference by becoming a foster or adoptive parent, becoming a big brother or sister to someone who needs a strong role model or by taking in a relative who needs to escape a bad situation.

Edward Miller • Crestwood 

