Letter: After Bush meeting, youths have role-model opportunity

The concerns voice by students to Rep. Cori Bush made me stop and think about what they're dealing with ( "St. Louis youths voice concerns about violence, racism to Cori Bush" March 16). I believe that things won't get better until we have strong families.

My hope is that these young adults will make smart choices. They can make a difference by becoming a foster or adoptive parent, becoming a big brother or sister to someone who needs a strong role model or by taking in a relative who needs to escape a bad situation.