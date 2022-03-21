Letter: After Bush meeting, youths have role-model opportunity

The concerns voice by students to Rep. Cori Bush made me stop and think about what they're dealing with ("St. Louis youths voice concerns about violence, racism to Cori Bush" March 16). I believe that things won't get better until we have strong families.
My hope is that these young adults will make smart choices. They can make a difference by becoming a foster or adoptive parent, becoming a big brother or sister to someone who needs a strong role model or by taking in a relative who needs to escape a bad situation.
Edward Miller • Crestwood