Letter: After election, absentee ballots must be redesigned
Letter: After election, absentee ballots must be redesigned

St. Louis County Board of Elections keeping busy

Election judge Jean Wheeler sits across from election judge Lemora Wade and opens absentee ballots on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at the St. Louis County Board of Elections in St. Ann. Missouri statues state that ballots must be opened in the presence of two election judges from opposite parties and initialed by both. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

Without my requesting an absentee ballot, I received a notice from St. Louis County that I qualified for one due to my age. However, the application that I received included check boxes for other categories that did not apply to me (“The do’s and don’ts of how to vote in St. Louis County,” Aug. 31).

Also, the application made it clear in one section that notarization was not required for me, but there was at least one reference to the need for notarization, which suggested that it was required. Also, the print on the affidavit was small. I suggest that, after the Nov. 3 election, the Board of Election commissioners consult with a communications expert to produce more user-friendly forms.

Suzanne Rechtin Reinhold • St. Louis County

