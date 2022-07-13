 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: ‘After Jackie’ documentary is a valuable lesson for all

Remembering Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson

Pitcher Bob Gibson, left, and outfielder Curt Flood relax before a game in New York, Sept. 7, 1967.

 UPI file

Regarding “Hochman: Cardinals legends Gibson, White and Flood profiled in powerful documentary ‘After Jackie’” (July 3): Thanks to Benjamin Hochman for his column informing us about the excellent documentary “After Jackie,” featuring St. Louis Cardinals greats Bill White, Curt Flood and Bob Gibson. It indeed shares important ideas about freedom, liberty, and justice for all. It’s just the kind of movie I would have loved showing to my high school students when I was teaching.

Of course, if I were teaching in Florida or Texas, I wouldn’t be allowed to show it, would I? It might make some white kids feel upset about actual history.

Michael Bartz • St. Louis

