Letter: ‘After Jackie’ documentary is a valuable lesson for all

Regarding “Hochman: Cardinals legends Gibson, White and Flood profiled in powerful documentary ‘After Jackie’” (July 3): Thanks to Benjamin Hochman for his column informing us about the excellent documentary “After Jackie,” featuring St. Louis Cardinals greats Bill White, Curt Flood and Bob Gibson. It indeed shares important ideas about freedom, liberty, and justice for all. It’s just the kind of movie I would have loved showing to my high school students when I was teaching.