Letter: After lax county response, looking outside for vaccine

Regarding the letter “County’s virus-vaccine process was smooth for seniors” (Jan. 28): In our household, we’ve had a much different experience. We signed up our mothers the first day of registration, several days before the letter writer did. We actually live in St. Louis County, and both of our mothers are in their 80s and have had cancer, heart disease and more. But we’ve still had no phone calls, emails or response contact from the county. Is St. Louis County drawing names out of hat? Do we get called for mass vaccination sites from the list?