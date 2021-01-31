 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: After lax county response, looking outside for vaccine
0 comments

Letter: After lax county response, looking outside for vaccine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Staff receive COVID-19 vaccinations at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital

Pharmacist Kyle Mays pulls the COVID-19 vaccine from a vial into a syringe before passing the syringe to nurses to vaccinate staff at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The hospital received 400 doses of the vaccine and have five days to administer it to their staff before it expires. They started vaccinating their staff at 1:30pm today and at around 3:30pm they had vaccinated approximately 120 people. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

Regarding the letter “County’s virus-vaccine process was smooth for seniors” (Jan. 28): In our household, we’ve had a much different experience. We signed up our mothers the first day of registration, several days before the letter writer did. We actually live in St. Louis County, and both of our mothers are in their 80s and have had cancer, heart disease and more. But we’ve still had no phone calls, emails or response contact from the county. Is St. Louis County drawing names out of hat? Do we get called for mass vaccination sites from the list?

We understand a couple in Rolla went to Poplar Bluff to get vaccinated. Do we need to go there to get the appointment? This is nuts. We are even willing to take our mothers to Texas to get them the vaccine if we have to.

Stacey Johnson • Eureka

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports