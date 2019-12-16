Regarding “Senate confirms controversial federal judge for Missouri” (Dec. 4): It is disappointing, and in the case of Sen. Roy Blunt, surprising, to see that both he and Sen. Josh Hawley voted recently to confirm Sarah Pitlyk to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Pitlyk clearly has established her credentials against abortion and other women’s rights, and this makes her an attractive pick in our state for that reason. Unfortunately, she has otherwise been rated “unqualified” by the American Bar Association, although she does make the Federalist Society list of ideologically acceptable judges.
Neither Sens. Blunt nor Hawley has considered that this court will be asked to decide many other issues for which Pitlyk has no experience. This is the sad trap of single-issue thinking. Republicans in our country have zero credibility to complain about what they call activist, biased judges who legislate from the bench.
Lawrence R. Schacht • St. Louis