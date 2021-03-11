 Skip to main content
Letter: After power fiasco, if Texas wants to secede, let 'em
Letter: After power fiasco, if Texas wants to secede, let 'em

Some Texas Republicans have recently brought up again the idea that their state should secede from the Union. I wish they would carry through with it this time.

As a blue-state American, I am sick of paying for Texans' mistakes. They refused to connect to any national power grid because they would rather have a free market than regulation. Their free-market-based grid failed them, and now they are bellowing and bleating for federal aid. I guess Texans are OK with socialism sometimes.

Now some Texans are ending up with outrageous power bills. Since blue states pay more than they take in from the federal government on average, it will be us blue state voters paying for their "free market" ideas.

Some of us are tired of carrying Texas. So please, Texas, go ahead and leave the United States. Saddle up and gallop out already. Frankly, the only thing that would make the sight of Texas riding off into the sunset more beautiful to a lot of blue staters like me would be Kentucky and Alabama riding at their sides.

Matt Swain • Alton 

