Letter: After vindictive Trump- bashing, there can be no unity
Letter: After vindictive Trump- bashing, there can be no unity

Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises

President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

 Patrick Semansky

Regarding “Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises” (Jan. 20): After four years of mean-spirited vindictiveness, phony charges and two impeachments against Donald Trump, do President Joe Biden and the Democrats now want us to embrace a radical-left agenda, join hands, and sing “Kumbaya”?

I don’t think so.

Scott Homan • Ladue

