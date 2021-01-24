Letter: After vindictive Trump- bashing, there can be no unity

Regarding “Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises” (Jan. 20): After four years of mean-spirited vindictiveness, phony charges and two impeachments against Donald Trump, do President Joe Biden and the Democrats now want us to embrace a radical-left agenda, join hands, and sing “Kumbaya”?
I don’t think so.
Scott Homan • Ladue
