 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Agonizing abortion decision should be a last resort

  • 0
Supreme Court Abortion Womens Rights

FILE - Planned Parenthood advocacy programs manager Allison Terracio, left, stands outside the clinic to escort patients showing up for abortion appointments as Valerie Berry, program manager for the anti-abortion group A Moment of Hope, holds up a sign at the entrance in Columbia, S.C., May 27, 2022. Reproductive freedom was not the only demand of second-wave feminism, as the women's movement of the '60s and '70s is known, but it was surely one of the most galvanizing issues, along with workplace equality.

 David Goldman - staff, AP

Regarding "Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion" (June 24): Along with death threats against Supreme Court justices, the court's abortion decision has arrived. I believe the rule of law, already in serious danger, has reached a new level of danger.

For 50 years, this emotional topic has been fought in all levels of our courts. Protesters from both sides filled jails and morgues. Broken families and destroyed marriages adds to the mixed legacy of this agony. Why? The pro-life supporters believe abortion is simply legal murder, the destruction of a human life at any stage of development. The pro-choice supporters presented the valid concern of having control over one's own body, which is all well, good and understandable in my opinion. What can and should be done to anyone's body is that person's personal choice.

Yet it seems to me that when making that personal choice brought about an unwanted pregnancy, leading to more serious personal choices. The 21st century has so many available birth control options to prevent pregnancy in the first place.

People are also reading…

I believe having to choose abortion is a final choice that should only be a last resort.

Phil Reagan • Wentzville 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News