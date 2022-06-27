Letter: Agonizing abortion decision should be a last resort

Regarding " Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion " (June 24): Along with death threats against Supreme Court justices, the court's abortion decision has arrived. I believe the rule of law, already in serious danger, has reached a new level of danger.

For 50 years, this emotional topic has been fought in all levels of our courts. Protesters from both sides filled jails and morgues. Broken families and destroyed marriages adds to the mixed legacy of this agony. Why? The pro-life supporters believe abortion is simply legal murder, the destruction of a human life at any stage of development. The pro-choice supporters presented the valid concern of having control over one's own body, which is all well, good and understandable in my opinion. What can and should be done to anyone's body is that person's personal choice.