Letter: Aiding Ukraine feeds the military-industrial complex

Regarding "Pelosi, in surprise Kyiv trip, vows unbending US support" (May 1): In the 1916 presidential race, Woodrow Wilson won on the slogan of “he kept us out of the war.” That was a war in which four out of five Americans wanted no part of. A year later, he was supplying arms to the Allies against the Germans in order to "make the world safe for democracy.” By the end of the 20th century, an estimated 95 million men, women and children were direct or indirect casualties of war.