Letter: Aiding Ukraine feeds the military-industrial complex

Regarding "Pelosi, in surprise Kyiv trip, vows unbending US support" (May 1): In the 1916 presidential race, Woodrow Wilson won on the slogan of “he kept us out of the war.” That was a war in which four out of five Americans wanted no part of. A year later, he was supplying arms to the Allies against the Germans in order to "make the world safe for democracy.” By the end of the 20th century, an estimated 95 million men, women and children were direct or indirect casualties of war.
Millions more have been affected in wars and civil wars during just the first two decades of the 21st century.
What began as the Ukraine-Russia conflict in 2013 had left thousands dead by 2017, mostly civilians. It is now a full-blown war. President Joe Biden is asking Congress for an additional $33 billion dollars to aid Ukraine.
Voices questioning American involvement have been scorned as Putin lovers. Dare one speak of the military-industrial complex? Maybe Colonel Jessup in "A Few Good Men" was right. We can’t handle the truth.
Donald Moeser • Addieville, Ill.