Letter: Airlines’ poor service is cause of disorderly passengers

Delta asks DOJ to put unruly passengers on no-fly list

Delta Air Lines plane leaves the gate, Monday, July 12, 2021, at Logan International Airport in Boston. Delta Air Lines has requested that the U.S. Department of Justice put any person convicted of a disruption on board a flight to the national “no fly” list. In a letter to the Justice Department Attorney General Merrick Garland dated Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said there should be “zero tolerance” for any behavior that affects flight safety. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

 Michael Dwyer

Regarding the editorial “It’s past time to create a federal no-fly list for misbehaving passengers” (Feb. 13): While I totally agree with the Editorial Board’s recommendation for a no-fly list for misbehaving passengers, I have been surprised that no one sees any relationship between passenger behavior and the way airlines treat passengers.

Seats are cramped and uncomfortable with too little leg room for many Americans. More room is offered for more expensive seats, but even so-called upgrades can still be cramped. Rudeness and violence are uncalled for, of course, but anyone who has flown in the past several years surely can’t help but feel a tiny bit of sympathy for someone overcome with frustration. I also question whether it is actually safe for people to be wedged into narrow rows so tightly that they cannot get out quickly in an emergency.

Susan Croce Kirkpatrick • Gravois Mills, Mo.

News