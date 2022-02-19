Letter: Airlines’ poor service is cause of disorderly passengers

Regarding the editorial “ It’s past time to create a federal no-fly list for misbehaving passengers ” (Feb. 13): While I totally agree with the Editorial Board’s recommendation for a no-fly list for misbehaving passengers, I have been surprised that no one sees any relationship between passenger behavior and the way airlines treat passengers.

Seats are cramped and uncomfortable with too little leg room for many Americans. More room is offered for more expensive seats, but even so-called upgrades can still be cramped. Rudeness and violence are uncalled for, of course, but anyone who has flown in the past several years surely can’t help but feel a tiny bit of sympathy for someone overcome with frustration. I also question whether it is actually safe for people to be wedged into narrow rows so tightly that they cannot get out quickly in an emergency.