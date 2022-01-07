Letter: Airlines, propped up by federal money, fail customers

I think the media underreports a major part of the story behind the thousands of flight cancellations (“ Snowstorm, staffing shortages ground more flights, ” Jan. 3). Yes, the coronavirus has impacted staffing. And yes, climate changes have resulted in more severe weather events. But, in my opinion, there is a third factor. Over the last two years, Congress contributed $54 billion to help the airline industry maintain staffing levels high enough to deal with anticipated problems. Yet airline executives did not do what was needed, instead keeping their payrolls low and their profits high. Congress held a hearing on Dec. 15 to address this issue, but it failed to yield accountability.

Millions who suffered flight cancellations and/or delays during the holidays are not feeling quite so charitable. Congress should hold serious hearings. And the airlines should take care of their customers. For example, even Southwest Airlines, who is normally decent to passengers, continues to impose a one-year restriction on flight changes. But if that year ends during this latest coronavirus surge, the best one can do is pay a $100 penalty. Southwest should extend the deadline to use changed flight miles to two years or waive the penalty. That would be fair to the taxpayers who footed the $54 billion support.