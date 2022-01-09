Letter: Alden Capital’s other papers don’t serve their community

Regarding “Hedge fund sues Post-Dispatch owner following rejection of takeover bid” (Dec. 15): St. Louis residents should be very happy and proud that Lee Enterprises, the Post-Dispatch’s parent company, rejected the takeover by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. This group has taken over many prominent newspapers. Both the Denver Post and the Boulder Daily Camera were two good newspapers before the acquisition; now the Camera is barely 20 pages.

Alden’s business plan consists of slashing costs and raising prices. The monthly price for a subscription to the tiny Boulder paper is now roughly three times that of the Post-Dispatch.

To my understanding, these papers are not allowed to publish any criticism of Alden. In 2018, the editor of the Daily Camera tried to publish an editorial about Alden’s practices, but the publisher intervened. The editor instead published his essay on a private blog and was fired afterward.