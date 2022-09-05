Letter: Alderman Green’s antics risk causing Schnucks to leave

Regarding the editorial “ As St. Louis police remain understaffed, city blames automakers for car thefts ” (Aug. 30): My laugh for the day was reading about the audacity of Alderman Megan Green and Mayor Tishaura Jones. Green is telling Schnucks in Tower Grove South that the grocery store chain needs to pay more money to the city to help combat crime and nuisances in the area. These are services I believe the city should provide. All Green will accomplish is that store closing.

Plus, Jones has written a letter to Kia and Hyundai threatening them with a lawsuit because their cars are too easy to steal. What? Again, blame anyone but the criminal. It would be laughable if it wasn’t so pathetic and grasping. It is embarrassing that these are the people making decisions for the city. They should be embarrassed. I’m sure the people who voted for them must be.