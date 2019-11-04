Regarding “Effort underway to ban declawing of cats in St. Louis” (Oct. 27): I would have to disagree with Alderman Christine Ingrassia on the declawing of cats. Over the years when we owned cats, we had one declawed and one was already declawed when we got her. Our cats were mostly house cats, but they would get out sometimes. The two declawed ones would fight with their back claws and never came back in with a mark on them. Whereas the ones that were not declawed always came back looking terrible.
Plus, when you have small children, you have to be worried about them clawing the kids and giving them a disease. So I would not be happy about this if it goes into effect, although I no longer own a cat.
Diana Wood • Fenton