Letter: Aldermanic courtesy is stumbling block to city progress

Regarding the editorial “Aldermanic support letters are one tradition St. Louis needs to scrap” (July 14): I offer thanks to the Editorial Board and reporter Jacob Barker for continuing to highlight aldermanic courtesy and its negative impact on St. Louis city departments and overall operations.

The fact that aldermanic courtesy allows a single alderman, such as Tina Pihl, to hold the future of a world-class innovation center hostage is unconscionable. It is clear that the uncertainty of Pihl’s impact on the progress of economic development are detrimental to the future of the Cortex tech district and other key developments in the 17th Ward.

One would think that an alderman with a master’s degree in planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology would not require more than a year to establish a process that would facilitate getting neighborhood feedback for project approvals, or provide potential developers with timely guidance that wouldn’t delay or negatively impact financing their projects. It seems her usual response is that she doesn’t understand the project or needs more input from the neighborhood or the developer. I believe the real problem is that she delays or seldom returns phone calls or supports the agenda of a particular activist group and is beholden to non-elected advisers.

The Board of Aldermen needs to do what’s best for the St. Louis, and not cater to the political agenda of an individual alderman.

Otis Williams • St. Louis