Letter: Aldermanic resolution ignores Communist contributions

I read with interest “St. Louis aldermen pass resolution honoring victims of communism after lengthy debate” (Nov. 6). It is argued that resolutions are symbolic. If the sponsor’s goal was to symbolically align with red-baiting stereotypes reminiscent of the Cold War, I would say: mission accomplished.

These types of resolutions do nothing to address real atrocities, like the continued assault on Black lives or coronavirus deaths. Of course, addressing real atrocities isn’t the goal.

Communism is a boogeyman. A specter called forth when those in power feel their grip begin to erode. Anti-communism, I believe, is a tool of repression designed to stifle dissent and weaken civil liberties.

Conversely, members of the Communist Party USA or those aligned with it have championed expanding democracy, African American equality, workers’ rights, and peace. One only has to mention Paul Robeson, W.E.B. DuBois and Angela Davis to get a sense of the positive impact of Communists.