Letter: Aldermen must avoid conflict of interest appearance

Regarding “St. Louis aldermanic president candidates scoop up campaign cash” (July 20): Reporter Joe Holleman has brought to light the sources and levels of support for the candidates running for aldermanic president. It seems that Alderman Jack Coatar has received significant contributions from multiple developers associated with Lux Living — all transparent and legal, of course.

Coatar serves on the St. Louis Preservation Board, which approves or disapproves projects throughout the city. In both December 2021 and June 2022, he voted to support Lux Living’s position at odds with the majority. Perhaps he sincerely believes in the company’s proposals, fair enough. But he should have recused himself because of the potential conflict of interest.

It seems that the circumstances that have led to this election — Lewis Reed’s resignation amid a federal corruption indictment — should cause the Preservation Board to reconsider its policies, particularly regarding aldermen’s participation on the board.

Bill Wischmeyer • St. Louis