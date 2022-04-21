Letter: Aldermen wrongly rejected Milton for jail oversight board

Regarding "Walker quits St. Louis jail oversight board, a day after winning aldermanic confirmation" (April 16): In the St. Louis aldermanic vote rejecting Mayor Tishaura Jones’ nomination of Mike Milton, executive director of the Freedom Community Center as a member of the jail oversight board, one question stands out: What is the goal of the oversight board in the mind of the aldermen?

If the desire is to openly and honestly evaluate the internal operations and personal experiences of inmates, it would seem to be in their best interest to involve those who, daily, work with such individuals inside and outside the facility. It would also seem to be in their best interest to have someone with personal experience with the facilities, someone who is intimately and personally familiar with the neighborhoods and realities many detainees come from, and someone who is consistent and above politics in presentation and integrity.

This rejection is more than a missed opportunity. Whether aldermen agree with Milton and Freedom Community Center, it is nearly impossible to question their integrity and commitment to the exact issues before the oversight board. Their work is intense, intentional and data-driven. It is committed to both bettering the person and the community. As a district defender for the St. Louis office of the Missouri State Public Defender, I believe we are safer due to their efforts.

The board’s actions suggest their goal is not improvement, but cover. It is meet the new boss, same as the old boss. We deserve better.

Matthew Mahaffey • Webster Groves