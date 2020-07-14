Letter: All gun owners need to take rigorous firearm training

Regarding “Gun Safety Must Go Hand in Hand with Gun Rights” (July 8): This guest column by Peter Lucier was an eye-opener. How likely is it that the now infamous Mark and Patrica McCloskey received any training at all, much less Marine Corps-level training, prior to their purchase of lethal firearms?
If the U.S. required even a modicum of rigorous training for prospective gun owners, the level of gun-related deaths would undoubtedly fall far below the present 40,000-plus yearly rate in this country.
Ed Morris • St. Louis
