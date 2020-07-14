Letter: All gun owners need to take rigorous firearm training
Letter: All gun owners need to take rigorous firearm training

Watkins turns over McCloskey hand gun to law enforcement

The handgun wielded by Patricia McCloskey is turned over to law enforcement in Clayton on Saturday, July 11, 2020. The handgun had been used as an exhibit in court proceedings and was not dischargeable. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

Regarding “Gun Safety Must Go Hand in Hand with Gun Rights” (July 8): This guest column by Peter Lucier was an eye-opener. How likely is it that the now infamous Mark and Patrica McCloskey received any training at all, much less Marine Corps-level training, prior to their purchase of lethal firearms?

If the U.S. required even a modicum of rigorous training for prospective gun owners, the level of gun-related deaths would undoubtedly fall far below the present 40,000-plus yearly rate in this country.

Ed Morris • St. Louis

