 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: All institutions should require workers to be vaccinated
0 comments

Letter: All institutions should require workers to be vaccinated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CD KE ZOO1crx

5/23/06: "Animals Always" , a 100 ton Cor-ten steel sculpture at he new entrance of the Zoo in Forest Park. PHOTO BY KAREN ELSHOUT

 KAREN ELSHOUT

Regarding “Mercy becomes the latest St. Louis health care system to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations” (July 8): Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been encouraged to follow the science. In St. Louis, our leading health care facilities have done that by requiring staff to become fully vaccinated. They know that the vaccine works as the best way to protect our community.

Now it is time for other St. Louis institutions to take that stand as well. Especially those that attract large groups of people, many too young to be vaccinated themselves.

So I would like to see the St. Louis Zoo, the Missouri History Museum, St. Louis Cardinals and all public school districts require their workers and volunteers to be vaccinated.

Lon Zimmerman • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports