Letter: All institutions should require workers to be vaccinated

Regarding “Mercy becomes the latest St. Louis health care system to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations” (July 8): Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been encouraged to follow the science. In St. Louis, our leading health care facilities have done that by requiring staff to become fully vaccinated. They know that the vaccine works as the best way to protect our community.

Now it is time for other St. Louis institutions to take that stand as well. Especially those that attract large groups of people, many too young to be vaccinated themselves.

So I would like to see the St. Louis Zoo, the Missouri History Museum, St. Louis Cardinals and all public school districts require their workers and volunteers to be vaccinated.

Lon Zimmerman • Creve Coeur