Letter: All should learn from mistakes of Jefferson and Grant

Regarding "Legacy of Ulysses S. Grant complicated 200 years after birth" (April 25) and "Jefferson Memorial at Missouri History Museum reinterpreted for 21st-century viewers" (April 26): I can't help but wonder at the mental gymnastics we are going through trying to reassess these two American presidents: Thomas Jefferson and Ulysses S. Grant.

Both had slaves or were related to slave owners, both made questionable decisions as president that led to unimaginable injustices, yet both have significant memorials here in St. Louis. I have no problem with tributes to these men, as long as they are not idealized. Remember them for both their accomplishments and failures, and learn from both. Jefferson and Grant were products of their times and perhaps a bit more enlightened than some.

If anything, these memorials should give us all pause. What assumptions are we clinging to in 2022 that future generations will shake their heads at? If Jefferson and Grant could be proven wrong centuries into the future, what will historians and citizens in future generations think of Joe Biden, Donald Trump, George W. Bush, and the people who elected them? I, for one, hope we will have evolved into better, smarter, and more compassionate humans by then.

Dan Connors • St. Louis County