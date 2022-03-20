Letter: All should remember that there’s only one race: human

Kaia Crawford deserves praise for her guest column “Defunding the police also dehumanizes them, which is the opposite of what we need” (March 15). There is only one race for people: the human race.

Let’s eliminate the terms race and racism and use color and colorism. It’s the environment that causes different characteristics for humans. If people care to educate themselves, they should read “The Myth of Race” by the late Robert Wald Sussman, who taught at Washington University.

Interestingly enough, I was not asked my “race” in the 2020 census in Mexico, where I live.

Darla J. Herbst • Hidalgo, Mexico