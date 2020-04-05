Letter: All states must lock down now to fight this pandemic
Letter: All states must lock down now to fight this pandemic

I am an emergency physician who comes to Missouri one or two weekends a month to provide coverage in a rural emergency department. With the spread of COVID-19, each one of those trips will expose me to a disease with a mortality rate in my age group in excess of 6%. I do so willingly out of a sense of duty. But it truly makes me angry that, as of this writing, Missouri is one of the very few states whose governor has not made social distancing mandatory statewide. These measures are proven to reduce the number of cases, the number of deaths and the massive influx of patients into hospital emergency departments.

I will continue to do my job as a physician. I wish that Gov. Mike Parson would do his and adopt the same public health measures that are obvious to almost all the other governors in the country.

Phillip Brewer, M.D. • Milford, Conn.

