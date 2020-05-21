Letter: All states should be testing and contact tracing

Recently it was reported that the United Kingdom has recruited 17,000 contact tracers. I guess Prime Minister Boris Johnson understands the issues with this virus better than most (perhaps due to his experience with the virus).
I do not understand why our federal government is not deploying contact tracers, testing and quarantine initiatives. Our society has sacrificed for two months with social distancing, stay-at-home initiatives and hygiene practices and made a huge impact on the spread. But if we had contact tracing to identify all people who have been exposed to any of the remaining cases and illnesses today, and had them tested and quarantined, wouldn’t that make sense to further reduce the spread?
This is the logic: Identify the sick, contact anyone who may have been exposed to the them, quarantine them and isolate the virus. We could continue to reduce the spread and contain the virus.
I don’t get it. This is what successful countries like South Korea have done to combat the virus. Instead of one national plan for contact tracing and testing, the United States has 50 separate plans. Logical? No, we travel and move among states often in this society. Therefore, states with lax contact tracing and testing could increase the spread to people in other states. This is what is called chaos, not success and containment.
Ron French • O’Fallon, Mo.
