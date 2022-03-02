 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: All the news, the good, bad and ugly, in one edition

A celebration of "Twosday"

Shenandoah Valley Elementary Principal Greg Cicotte greets first grade lunch students in a leap across the stage wearing two neckties and a tutu as the school celebrated "Twosday" and the palindrome 22.02.2022 in Chesterfield on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The National Weather Service says the next time that 2/22/22 will fall on a Tuesday is 400 years from now, in the year 2422. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding the delightful Feb. 22 edition photo of Shenandoah Valley Elementary School Principal Greg Cicotte dancing in a tutu and the story “Missouri’s stalled Senate now embroiled in dress code drama because lawmaker wore bib overalls”: Principal Cicotte is providing excellent leadership for his students. He’s showing them how to have fun while learning. On the other hand, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, decided to make an issue out of Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, wearing farmer-style bib overalls (worn just one time on the Senate floor). Thus, Senate time and purpose is wasted on dress-code nonsense when serious work needs to be done.

I offer a sincere thank-you to the Post-Dispatch for serving our communities — keeping us informed of the good, bad and ugly news.

Diana Hughes • Eureka

