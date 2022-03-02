Letter: All the news, the good, bad and ugly, in one edition

Regarding the delightful Feb. 22 edition photo of Shenandoah Valley Elementary School Principal Greg Cicotte dancing in a tutu and the story “Missouri’s stalled Senate now embroiled in dress code drama because lawmaker wore bib overalls”: Principal Cicotte is providing excellent leadership for his students. He’s showing them how to have fun while learning. On the other hand, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, decided to make an issue out of Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, wearing farmer-style bib overalls (worn just one time on the Senate floor). Thus, Senate time and purpose is wasted on dress-code nonsense when serious work needs to be done.