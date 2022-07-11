Letter: All who allowed shooter to obtain rifles are complicit

Regarding “Red flags missed: How July 4 suspect slipped through system" (July 7): More so than over recent past mass shootings, I’ve been rattled and saddened by the events in Highland Park, Ill, on July 4. My family members were residents there from 1975 until 1989. Looking through our photo albums from those annual events, I realize many we met through our community involvement remain among our closest friends holding history. We visited in early May and stayed with one woman who lives a block from the parade route. Many of them were in attendance with their own children and grandchildren and we were relieved that no one we knew had been injured or, God forbid, killed.

The confessed shooter was able to legally purchase the high powered semi-automatic gun with large capacity ammunition magazines. These horrific events are leaving me sleepless in St. Louis, and I wonder if others who need to take responsibility for their actions — or inactions — are feeling uncomfortable with their own culpability. For example, the shooter’s father cosigned for his son’s gun license after more than one incident where the boy’s mental state was in question. Law enforcement approved the authorization of the boy’s license. Then there's the individual who sold the shooter not one but two weapons of war. The sale might not have been illegal but certainly was illogical.

For Justice Clarence Thomas to declare that “the overwhelming majority of citizens who own and use such rifles do so for lawful purposes” makes him complicit in setting up the next terrible tragedy. I hope he’s losing sleep as well.

Sherilyn Krell • Olivette