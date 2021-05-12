Letter: All workers are important and deserve to be rewarded

I believe the Republicans in Congress are correct that many in the fast food and service industries would rather wait out the unemployment funds than go back to work. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, least of all them. Some of us sheltered in place during the pandemic with jobs that continued and even a nice home that blunted the cabin fever.

For many, the idea isn't motivating of returning to a job for low wages that don’t lift their lifestyle necessitates struggle and puts them center stage, daily, for the tirades when the coffee line is too long or the 99-cent hamburger isn’t quite right.

We need people in all jobs, and why wouldn’t we want all our citizens to have the stability of a decent wage and medical coverage? Many in Congress will imply that if they give everyone more, their voters will have less, and this fear is enough to do the trick. Trouble is, the ones paying them to spread this message are the very ones complaining they can’t find workers to maintain their profits. And the cycle continues.