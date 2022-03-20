 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: All-year daylight saving means going to work in dark

People in parts of the United States that observe daylight saving time will set their clocks ahead this weekend as the country switches from standard time.

Regarding “US Senate backs bill that would make daylight saving time permanent” (March 15): The problem with permanent daylight saving time is going to work in the dark in winter months. Sunrise on Dec. 21 would move from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Sunset would move from 4:43 p.m. to 5:43 p.m. Many would go to work in the dark and get home after dark. I find the dark days of winter depressing. Sunshine is good.

My experience comes from living in Terre Haute, Indiana, on the western edge of the time zone when Indiana had Eastern Standard Time all year long. We had New York time in winter and Chicago time in summer. Going to work in the dark was very noticeable.

Paul E. Eckler • Wildwood

