Letter: All-year daylight saving means going to work in dark

Regarding “US Senate backs bill that would make daylight saving time permanent” (March 15): The problem with permanent daylight saving time is going to work in the dark in winter months. Sunrise on Dec. 21 would move from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Sunset would move from 4:43 p.m. to 5:43 p.m. Many would go to work in the dark and get home after dark. I find the dark days of winter depressing. Sunshine is good.