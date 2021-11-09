Letter: Alleviate food deserts with better public transportation

Regarding "‘Everyone here goes there’: Celebrated Save A Lot closing in Pagedale" (Oct. 29): Suggestions such as pressuring grocery chains to keep an unprofitable store open and further invest in a neighborhood, or enticing another grocer to open a store there, overlook a less expensive solution to solving a food desert problem in low-income areas.

The problem often isn't a lack of markets (or banks, medical offices, etc.) in an area, it's that residents have no affordable or convenient means to get to them. For instance, there are three chain groceries and at least two banks within 1½ miles of the subsidized housing complexes on the eastern edge of Ferguson. This puts residents closer to those basic services than many residents of Ladue, Town and Country or Wildwood. Ferguson consumers can't get to those services no matter how close they live because many can't just jump in their car like those in affluent neighborhoods can.