Letter: Allow parents to enroll kids in full-time virtual schools

Regarding "School choice measure in Missouri signed into law" (July 14): Last year during the pandemic, Missouri’s full-time virtual schools didn’t miss a beat in teaching their students. But school districts struggled mightily, and they failed countless families.

In my opinion, now Missouri public school districts are doing everything they can to prevent parents from legally enrolling their children in Missouri’s public virtual schools. I believe it’s despicable and illegal. Last year, school districts pulled out every stop to block parents from enrolling in the virtual public school of their choice. Dozens of families were forced to pursue legal action against their districts in order to overcome wrongful denials.

Without a fix, we predicted superintendents would feel emboldened to continue bullying and misleading parents who want nothing more than the best education for their child. Well, here we are.