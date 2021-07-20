 Skip to main content
Letter: Allow parents to enroll kids in full-time virtual schools
0 comments

Letter: Allow parents to enroll kids in full-time virtual schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Northside neglect displaces family

Jordyn Moore, 15, attends virtual school in the family's hotel room at the Lumiere Hotel in St. Louis on Friday, May 21, 2021. The family was displaced from their home on Monday, May 17, 2021 after a wall on their row house collapsed. The collapse originated on a portion of the building owned by Paul McKee. Evie Williamson-Moore spent two years trying to get permission from McKee to fix the wall because contractors wouldn't touch it without permission from both parties. The family had a hotel room until Saturday morning, and an Airbnb through Thursday but aren't sure what they are going to do long term. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding "School choice measure in Missouri signed into law" (July 14): Last year during the pandemic, Missouri’s full-time virtual schools didn’t miss a beat in teaching their students. But school districts struggled mightily, and they failed countless families.

In my opinion, now Missouri public school districts are doing everything they can to prevent parents from legally enrolling their children in Missouri’s public virtual schools. I believe it’s despicable and illegal. Last year, school districts pulled out every stop to block parents from enrolling in the virtual public school of their choice. Dozens of families were forced to pursue legal action against their districts in order to overcome wrongful denials.

Without a fix, we predicted superintendents would feel emboldened to continue bullying and misleading parents who want nothing more than the best education for their child. Well, here we are.

What’s it going to take for Missouri to put parents (taxpayers) before special interests? Apparently, even in a pandemic, woeful school districts' performances weren’t enough. We look forward to the day all families have the ability to enroll their child in the school that works best for their needs.

Letrisha Weber • Indianapolis

National Coalition for Public School Options  

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports