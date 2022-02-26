Letter: Allow voters’ petitions to continue to pass with a majority

Regarding “Higher bar for Missouri ballot measures OK’d by state House” (Feb. 11): Two basic principles of democracy are majority rule and the right of the people to petition their government. The Republican-led Missouri Legislature is attempting to undermine both of these principles by making changes to the ballot initiative process. These changes will make it nearly impossible for voters to pass amendments to Missouri’s constitution as we did for medical marijuana, Medicaid, Right to Work and Clean Missouri.
House Joint Resolution 79, recently passed by Missouri House Republicans, would require a 67% majority to amend the Missouri Constitution. Since legislators (and most other elected officials) are elected and pass laws by a simple majority, is it logical, just or moral to impose a higher standard on the ability of voters to express their will? How many laws would pass, and how many legislators would be elected if a 67% vote were required?
People are also reading…
I hope the Missouri Senate will respect voters’ rights and defeat this bill.
Sheryl Rose • Ladue