Letter: Allowing guns on MetroLink would not make it safer
Letter: Allowing guns on MetroLink would not make it safer

Metro Link

Passengers board trains during the afternoon rush hour at the St. Charles Rock Road Metrolink station.

Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

Regarding: “Missouri House passes bill to allow guns on public transit” (March 9): The Missouri Public Transit Association and Citizens for Modern Transit do not believe allowing passengers to carry firearms would enhance the safety and security of public transit systems.

The close-quarter transit environment is absolutely unique. There is an unacceptable risk that someone could be harmed if a gun is fired or discharged accidently on transit vehicles. There is no evidence that allowing concealed-carry permit holders to have firearms on transit improves safety and security. And such allowances may serve as a detriment to current ridership.

Much time, effort and progress has been made to address safety and security — and it will remain a top priority. Just as no firearms are allowed onto airplanes or Amtrak, Missouri must keep transit on track by opposing concealed-carry permit holders to lawfully have firearms on public transit.

Kimberly Cella • St. Louis

Executive director, Citizens for Modern Transit

