Letter: Allowing guns on MetroLink would not make it safer

Regarding: “Missouri House passes bill to allow guns on public transit” (March 9): The Missouri Public Transit Association and Citizens for Modern Transit do not believe allowing passengers to carry firearms would enhance the safety and security of public transit systems.

The close-quarter transit environment is absolutely unique. There is an unacceptable risk that someone could be harmed if a gun is fired or discharged accidently on transit vehicles. There is no evidence that allowing concealed-carry permit holders to have firearms on transit improves safety and security. And such allowances may serve as a detriment to current ridership.

Much time, effort and progress has been made to address safety and security — and it will remain a top priority. Just as no firearms are allowed onto airplanes or Amtrak, Missouri must keep transit on track by opposing concealed-carry permit holders to lawfully have firearms on public transit.

Kimberly Cella • St. Louis

Executive director, Citizens for Modern Transit