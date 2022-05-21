Letter: Allowing minor laws to be broken leads to bigger problems

The letter “ Forget lofty goals; first fix the potholes, cut the grass ” (May 18) brings to my mind the Broken Windows Theory. This often debated theory implies that little issues like broken windows leads to more broken windows and more bad behavior, crime, etc. While criminologists and psychologists ponder this, we might consider a more visible problem on our streets: expired temporary plates. I contend that these are the broken windows on the street that lead to speeding, running stop signs, drag racing and driving loud motorcycles and cars without mufflers.

I am not naïve enough to believe that our harried and understaffed St. Louis police department should put the murders, coordinated retail shoplifting and other violent acts aside in order to stop motorized scofflaws, but maybe they could set aside some time each month to enforce traffic laws. The city certainly does a great job ticketing cars that are parked on the wrong side of the street for cleaning day; maybe this could be the starting point to take a bite out of crime.